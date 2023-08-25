Colchester unused Saxon church project bids for community hub cash
- Published
A city's Grade I listed church could become a community hub if £1.8m funding is approved.
Holy Trinity Church in Colchester dates from the 11th Century, is believed to be the city's oldest standing building, and has been empty since 2017.
Colchester City Council has submitted a bid to the National Lottery Heritage Fund to transform the church.
Council leader David King said: "We want to ensure it has not just a venerable history, but a great future."
Holy Trinity, on Trinity Street in the middle of the city centre shopping district, ceased to be used for religious services in 1954.
With its Roman heritage, Colchester bills itself as Britain's first city, and Holy Trinity features re-used Roman bricks and is the city's only surviving Saxon building, according to Visit Colchester.
If approved, Holy Trinity would be repaired, have its heating, insulation and accessibility upgraded and be refurbished to become a new, permanent base for the independent charity, Community360.
The charity, which provides advice and community support, would move from its current base on Long Wyre Street and hoped the new hub could provide "a place where people can meet, connect, learn new hobbies and have access to resources".
Chief executive Tracy Rudling said: "It would be fantastic to secure lottery funding to bring Holy Trinity Church back to its former glory, whilst providing a much-needed permanent base for the One Colchester Community Hub."
The full cost of the project would be £2.3m and the council has already received £500,000 from the government's Towns Fund for emergency roof repairs and to prevent further damage.
A further bid for £250,000 to Historic England is pending for additional work on the church tower, while work is already under way on its churchyard, Holy Trinity Square.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830