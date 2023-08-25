Christmas in Braintree 'not cancelled' despite lights decision
A council leader has insisted "Christmas isn't cancelled", despite pulling a town's annual lights switch-on event.
Braintree District Council said it would not arrange a staged event due to budget constraints and the cost of living, as reported by Essex Live.
Business owners have criticised the move, with one calling it "deplorable".
Graham Butland said the council would still install the lights, tree and arrange the "usual series" of markets.
"Can I just assure every child in Braintree that Christmas hasn't been cancelled," said Conservative Mr Butland, speaking to BBC Essex.
"I'd like to be able to do lots of things, but local government has to live within its realms and I have no intention of allowing Braintree District Council ending up in the financial problems many others are experiencing at the current time."
Mr Butland said the council had only footed the bill for the staged event since 2018, which last year was hosted by Radio Essex presenters Martin and Su.
'Extra bob'
Shana Boreham, who runs a business in Braintree and had a stall at last year's switch-on, told BBC Essex the decision was "deplorable" and would impact every independent trader in the town.
Olivia Washington, who runs a fabric, haberdashery and handmade art shop, said she was disappointed with a letter from the council encouraging shops to get in the Christmas spirit.
"Why are we having to pick up your slack? But in the same breath, if they needed financial help, why didn't they ask us for help, because I'm sure all the traders would be willing to pay an extra couple of bob pitch fee for a Christmas event," said Ms Washington.
Mr Butland said the Christmas arrangements would cost £18,000 this year, down from £25,000, and he also highlighted the council recently ringfenced £1m for local voluntary groups.