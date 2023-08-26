Tilbury boy, 7, praised for 999 call when mum collapsed
- Published
A seven-year-old boy who called 999 when his mum collapsed has been praised for his quick and mature actions.
Ronnie-Lee Gray sprang into action when his mum Becky fell unconscious at the home he shares with two younger sisters in Tilbury, Essex.
He dialled 999 and spoke to police call handlers, ensuring the ambulance service could be quickly on the scene, Essex Police said.
Becky, who was suffering from low blood pressure, said: "I'm so proud of him."
She added: "There's not a lot of people of that age who would know to do that and to act in the way he did.
"For him to be able to ring up 999 and give his full details and stay calm, it's amazing."
'Very clever boy'
Becky had been recovering at home earlier this month, following surgery days before, with Ronnie-Lee aware of her risk of passing out.
"He's known how to help for quite a while, as I've had this problem for some time, particularly when I was pregnant," she added.
Becky was taken to hospital for further checks, where staff were full of praise for Ronnie-Lee's actions.
"Even when I was in A&E, I had all the doctors coming up to me telling me 'your son is a very clever boy'," she said.
Ronnie-Lee has since visited his local police station to meet officers and check out their quad bikes.
Sgt Amelia Moore said: "Ronnie showed maturity far beyond his years in helping his mum that day and clearly avoided a potentially worse outcome.
"It's only right we thank him in some small way by letting him come and meet his local policing team.
"We were delighted to host Ronnie, he was a real pleasure and a credit to his family."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830