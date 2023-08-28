Harlow: Teenager arrested over Joyners Field murder investigation
Published
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 30s was fatally stabbed.
Essex Police said officers were called to Joyners Field, Harlow, just after 23:00 BST on 21 August.
The victim was found with a single stab wound and later died.
The teenager, an 18-year-old male from Harlow, is in custody for questioning. A 57-year-old man from Basildon has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, police say.
Another 18-year-old male, from Basildon, who was arrested on Saturday, on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail while enquiries continue.
Officers said their investigation into the circumstances of the attack are ongoing.
