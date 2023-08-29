Essex family 'stranded' in Greece amid flight chaos
A woman said her family would be stuck in Greece until next month due to chaos caused by a fault in the UK's air traffic control system.
Lynsey Fitzgerald and her family, from Fordham, Essex, were due to fly to Gatwick on Saturday after a Rhodes trip but bad weather cancelled their flight.
On Sunday they got caught up in the issues and their new flight got pulled.
She has since been put on a flight with her operator Easyjet on 3 September. The firm apologised for the disruption.
Ms Fitzgerald, 47, said the new flight was "far too late", with her seven-year-old daughter due back at school next week.
As the family had booked a package holiday, the airline organised alternative accommodation.
"My daughter is really upset. We've had a really nice time but she's not great with flying. It's utterly dreadful. The communication is appalling. We feel stranded," Ms Fitzgerald said.
"It's been a catalogue of disasters, one followed by another.
"I feel for the people on flight-only deals who are having to sort out accommodation. It's horrendous."
An Easyjet holidays spokesperson said it was working "around the clock" to support customers and was actively looking for alternative flights.
"Once again, whilst the situation is entirely out of our control, we understand the situation is frustrating, and we're really sorry that Lynsey and her family's holiday has been impacted," the company said.
At least 281 flights have been cancelled at the busiest UK airports on the second day of disruption.
This consisted of 75 at Gatwick, 74 at Heathrow, 63 at Manchester, 28 at Stansted, 23 at Luton and 18 at Edinburgh.
In Essex, London Stansted said it was operating a "near normal flight schedule", with some delays and cancellations still possible.