Southend firefighters tackle blaze at derelict house

A fire at a derelict house in SouthendEssex County Fire & Rescue Service
Firefighters said an investigation into the cause would take place

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a derelict house in Southend-on-Sea.

Five crews were called to the fire in Southchurch Avenue at about 18:45 BST on Monday.

Station manager Dave Walpole said the flames spread to only one other neighbouring property.

Officers said they extinguished the blaze by 20:00 and that an investigation into the cause of the fire would take pace "as soon as possible".

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service
Five crews from across south Essex attended

