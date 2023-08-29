Southend firefighters tackle blaze at derelict house
- Published
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a derelict house in Southend-on-Sea.
Five crews were called to the fire in Southchurch Avenue at about 18:45 BST on Monday.
Station manager Dave Walpole said the flames spread to only one other neighbouring property.
Officers said they extinguished the blaze by 20:00 and that an investigation into the cause of the fire would take pace "as soon as possible".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.