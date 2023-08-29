Colchester: Woman dies from injuries after Waitrose car park crash

Waitrose in ColchesterGoogle
A driver, aged in his 80s, was helping with the investigation, police said

A woman who was seriously injured in a collision at a supermarket car park has died, police said.

The pedestrian, aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital after the crash involving a silver Kia Venga at Waitrose in St Andrews Gardens, Colchester, at 14:50 BST on 19 August.

Essex Police asked for anyone with information to come forward.

The driver, a man in his 80s, was assisting with the investigation, officers said.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.