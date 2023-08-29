Pitsea: Teenage motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash
Police are appealing for information after a teenage motorcyclist died in what they believe was a single-vehicle crash.
The male victim crashed in High Road, Pitsea, at about 10:40 BST on Monday.
He died at the scene.
Essex Police said his next of kin were being supported and, at this stage, it did not suspect there was any "third-party involvement". Anyone with information, such as dashcam footage, was asked to get in contact.
