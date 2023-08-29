South Woodham Ferrers: Firefighters tackle farm building blaze

Nearby residents were told to keep windows and doors closed

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at an agricultural building in Essex.

Five crews were called at about 18:45 BST to a site off Woodham Road, near South Woodham Ferrers.

Officers said the building was 100% alight upon arrival. An aerial ladder platform was used to reach the flames.

Group manager Stephen Osborn said crews worked "extremely hard" and asked anyone in the area to keep windows and doors closed because of the billowing smoke.

