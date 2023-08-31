Southend-on-Sea street art festival is 'largest in Europe'
- Published
More than 200 artists are expected in Southend-on-Sea over the weekend for what organisers have described as the biggest street art festival in Europe.
Special guests from across the globe, including from Brazil, Italy and Spain, were expected for Southend City Jam.
About 100 walls are due to painted, including a collection of cube installations at Warrior Square.
"It's magical to watch it," said Jacqui Dallimore, chairman of the Southend Tourism Partnership.
Some of the painting started on Wednesday - including at the tower above the city's JobCentre and in Clarence Road - but festivities begin in earnest on Friday.
Southend is laying claim to holding the largest street art event on the continent because Bristol's Upfest is taking a year's break because of rising costs.
The festival in Essex has been held twice previously.
The headline artists include Odisy, Gent48 and Paul Monsters from the UK, and Liam Bonani from Brazil, Asur from Portugal and Jeks from the USA.
