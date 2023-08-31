NHS will consider closing St Peter's Hospital in Maldon
Closing a community hospital will be one of the options on the table when the public is consulted next year, NHS managers have confirmed.
St Peter's Hospital in Maldon, Essex, provides inpatient stroke rehabilitation and has a birthing unit.
It will temporarily shut with beds relocated this winter while "long-term solutions" are discussed.
Richard Siddall, the independent leader of Maldon District Council, said he was "dismayed" at the decision.
"Whilst I recognise the issues the NHS are facing with the St Peter's site, these are not new problems and something that should have been managed appropriately," he said.
St Peter's has 16 beds for stroke and general rehabilitation patients and has a midwifery-led birthing unit.
The temporary closure will mean patients driving an extra 16 miles to Braintree (26km) or 15 miles (24km) to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.
An extra 25 beds will be made available for stroke rehabilitation at Brentwood Community Hospital, and there will be 14 at the Cumberlege Intermediate Care Centre in Rochford, near Southend-on-Sea.
Mr Siddall said the moving the stroke unit would be "particularly hard" for families who relied on public transport and for staff, many of whom were local to Maldon.
However, he said, the council would "work closely" with the NHS to ensure the remaining services continued to be delivered in Maldon.
"In addition, we will be pushing the NHS to bring forward the delivery of the proposed medical facilities across the district, which have been outlined in our local development plan, this will ensure that the best services possible are provided for our residents," he added.
'Best experience'
An NHS spokesperson said proposals for the future of the hospital would be developed "in conjunction with local people and key stakeholders in line with the best possible clinical advice" later this year.
It said the Maldon birthing unit only supported about six births a month and purpose-built facilities at Braintree would enable them to provide families with the "best experience".
A pre-consultation business case, including the option of closing the hospital, would form the basis of a public consultation and decision-making in early 2024, it added.
"Our main aim is to deliver the best possible outcomes for our patients in high-quality facilities," said consultant geriatrician Dr Matt Sweeting, the interim medical director at the NHS Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB).
