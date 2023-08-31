Tanni Grey-Thompson fears 'big problems' from rail ticket office closures
The closure of hundreds of ticket offices at train stations in England will cause "big problems" for passengers with disabilities, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has said.
The former Paralympian has spoken out after rail companies published individual equality impact assessments into the plans.
A lack of available assistance and difficulties with using ticket vending machines were among the issues raised.
The plan to close hundreds of station ticket offices over the next three years was confirmed last month, but rail companies have now highlighted potential issues.
"When their own [rail companies'] equality impact assessments are saying things like this, it means there are big problems coming," Baroness Grey-Thompson told BBC Radio Essex.
"Disabled people have a legal right to be able to turn up and get a train, we don't have to book, but actually if there is no staff on these stations, we're not going to be able to just turn up and get the next train."
The rail industry is under pressure from the government to cut costs after being supported heavily during the Covid pandemic. It argues that only 12% of tickets are now bought at station kiosks.
Train operating firms, including Greater Anglia, c2c and Great Northern, have said that by closing ticket offices, staff would instead be moved on to train platforms to sell tickets, offer travel advice and help people with accessibility.
The proposals have been met with legal challenges by disability campaigners.
Baroness Grey-Thompson added: "The vast majority of ticket machines in the UK I can't use because they're designed for people standing up. They're not designed for people my height.
"You either can't see the screen, or a lot of the time, I can't see when to put my pin number in for the credit card.
"It's just going to get worse."
Abu Siddeeq, c2c's customer experience director, said: "We have and always will prioritise the safety of all of our customers at our stations and with the new customer help roles we will ensure that our teams' increased station presence will contribute to providing the best customer service to all."
A Greater Anglia spokesperson added: "Passenger assistance arrangements would continue as they do now, from first to last trains, but with additional mobile teams to give greater flexibility in providing assistance across the network."
Almost 500,000 people have taken part in the consultation so far.
