Birthing unit mothers speak out against Maldon hospital closure
Midwives at a community hospital in Essex have been offering parents a "home from home" experience at its dedicated birthing unit for decades.
However, the future of St Peter's Hospital in Maldon is in doubt, after NHS managers revealed it would close for the winter and a public consultation held over its long term future.
Closing the hospital permanently will be one of the options on the table.
Women who gave birth there have told the BBC the news is devastating.
'I didn't want to leave'
Amy Power gave birth to her son in the water at St Peter's in November 2022.
"I had the best experience and I cannot praise the staff enough for how caring they were," she said.
She suffered a haemorrhage after delivery, and was taken to the acute Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford 15 miles (24km) away, but returned to St Peter's for postnatal care.
"I almost didn't want to leave when I got back there because they were so brilliant," said Ms Power, a 30-year-old accounts clerk from Witham.
The midwives helped her with breastfeeding and helped "get rid" of her son's jaundice.
If she has a second child, she wants to give birth at St Peter's again.
"I am extremely sad about it," she said.
'Home from home'
Hayley Edwards also gave birth in November last year.
"It is a really home-from-home experience," said Ms Edwards, a 38-year-old aquanatal teacher from Witham.
"It was quiet, it didn't feel clinical at all, the birth pool was beautiful - they had fairy lights - I just felt really safe and nurtured there.
"My anxiety would have been a lot higher had I gone to Broomfield and I think my labour would have progressed for longer."
Hotel service
Letitia Wells struggled with her mental health after giving birth to her first three children at a major hospital in east London, but said St Peter's left her in a "great place" after having her fourth there in September 2021.
"I felt like I was in a hotel," said the 35-year-old from Maldon, who juggles three part time jobs.
"They made me feel like I had a mum figure in the room, they made me feel safe and at ease. The whole experience was outstanding.
"I can't imagine that hospital not being there; I wish I could have had my other children there."
Uncertainty but some hope
Charlotte Inkpin runs a hypnobirthing and doula birthing partner business and said there was uncertainty among her clients who were considering St Peter's for delivery.
"It's so important people feel safe, comfortable, calm and in a trusted environment," said the mother-of-two from Braintree.
However, she said other clients were hopeful that the changes - certainly this winter - would mean increased capacity at the William Julien Courtauld birthing centre in Braintree.
National problem
The Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust has previously admitted staff shortages at St Peter's.
A Nursing and Midwifery Council report found 27,000 people quit the profession in the year ending in March and back in August said there was a shortage of 2,000 midwives in England.
The local integrated care board (ICB) said this week an average six people give birth at St Peter's every month - a relatively tiny number.
However, Nicky Crisp, from Burnham-on-Crouch, who was part of a successful campaign to maintain the unit after her son was born in 1994, said: "You're not going to choose St Peter's for your future plans if you don't know whether it will be open or not."
The birthing unit was also closed temporarily in August 2022 because of staff shortages.
'Challenging'
Sir John Whittingdale, the Conservative MP for Maldon, said he "understood" why the NHS planned to close and relocate its inpatient stroke rehabilitation beds and birthing unit this winter.
"Whether or not maternity and stroke rehabilitation continue to be provided in the town is something that will be part of the debate for the new health facility in Maldon and I regard that as important - but not as important - as having the outpatient services," said Mr Whittingdale.
He said the hospital - a former Victorian workhouse believed to date back to 1873 - was in a "terrible state" and added: "The building itself was never intended to be a hospital and has been a challenge to maintain for a very long time."
Outpatient services, such as diagnostics and screening, are still due to be provided at St Peter's throughout this winter.
