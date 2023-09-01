Eight North Essex schools at risk over concrete, says MP
- Published
An MP has said eight schools in his constituency are affected by concrete prone to collapse, while another two are the subject of surveys.
Conservative Sir Bernard Jenkin, said he had been "advised that more schools could be affected in Harwich and North Essex than any other constituency".
More than 100 schools, colleges and nurseries across England have been told to shut just before term starts.
The government said the move followed "new evidence" on the concrete.
Sir Bernard said: "I was quite staggered. I had no idea the problem was so widespread and so concentrated in Essex.
"I'm extremely exercised by this and I'm making sure that schools are aware they can use me to press the Department of Education (DfE) for the support they need."
The DfE asked schools in March 2022 to check their buildings for any suspected reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
The material was used in the roofs, floors and walls in public buildings between the 1960s and 1980s, and has an expected lifespan of 30 years.
Children from Mistley Norman Church of England primary, which is in Sir Bernard's constituency, have been taught in classrooms at another school since April, after the aging lightweight concrete was discovered.
However, many of the affected schools have only just been told they need to remain closed until safety work is done.
'Difficult conversations'
Elsewhere in Essex, Kingsdown School, a special school for children aged from three to 14-years-old with complex needs in Southend-on-Sea, was told on Thursday to close its main building.
Headteacher Louise Robinson said: "Instead of preparing to welcome our students back to class, we're having to call parents to have very difficult conversations about the fact the school is closed next week.
"We're hoping that a solution can be found that allows us to open the school, at least partially, but that entirely relies on ensuring the safety of our pupils and staff, and approval by DfE."
Southend-on-Sea City Council is working with the school and the DfE to develop contingency plans.
Sir Bernard said: "The collapse of part of a school in Kent happened about five years ago and I think it's a legitimate question as to why it's happening just a week before the start of term."
The Department for Education said "any space or area with confirmed RAAC should no longer be open without mitigations in place".
It has not given a timeline for replacing the RAAC, or named the places affected.
The government has been made aware of a number of incidents where RAAC failed without warning, not just in school buildings, but elsewhere too.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830