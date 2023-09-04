Colchester man among two dead in flat was killed by overdose
A 34-year-old man who was among two people found dead in an apartment was killed by an overdose.
Emergency services were called to the flat on Mersea Road, Colchester, at about 09:30 BST on 30 May. Jonathan Parsons and a woman, Kelly Greer, 41, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A short inquest hearing at Essex Coroner's Court heard Mr Parsons's provisional cause of death was recorded as complications of multidrug toxicity.
His inquest was adjourned to March.
Essex Police said at the time Ms Greer had "sustained injuries" and the coroner was expected to open an inquest into her death at a later date.
The force said it did not believe anyone else was involved in the incident, but appealed for anyone with information about the pair's movements in the days before they were found dead to get in touch.
