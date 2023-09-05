Grays golly doll pub landlords face no further action
Prosecutors have decided the pub landlords who displayed golly dolls behind their bar will face no further action.
Five officers removed the offensive dolls from the White Hart Inn in Grays, which has since shut down, following a hate crime allegation.
Essex Police said it supplied evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after an "exhaustive" investigation.
The CPS said it had a "duty to make fair and impartial legal decisions".
A spokesperson said: "We considered the available evidence and concluded our legal test for a prosecution was not met."
Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin added: "We investigate crimes reported to us without fear or favour.
"This means we are sometimes faced with allegations of crime where people have strong opposing views, but it is the role of policing to remain impartial and investigate allegations raised to us.
"It's our job to support victims, investigate allegations of crime, ensuring we follow all reasonable lines of inquiry."
The force said a member of the public reported on 24 February that the "items displayed" at Benice and Chris Ryley's pub "caused them alarm and distress".
The police seized the dolls from behind the bar on 4 April and the Campaign for Real Ale removed the pub from its Good Beer Guide the following week.
Mrs Ryley said she had displayed the collection, donated by her late aunt and customers, for nearly 10 years.
The building was vandalised on 16 April, prompting a separate police investigation.
Mrs Ryley closed the pub on 1 May, citing a boycott by brewing companies and the maintenance firm Innserve.
Essex Police said it investigated under section 4A of the Public Order Act 1986 - causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress - and section 31 the Crime and Disorder Act 1998 - a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence.
The force said the complainant was right to report it and that they had been updated.
Police said they worked closely with the Thurrock Independent Advisory Group, which is a committee made up of civilians from "diverse communities" who "may hold one or more protected characteristic".
Group chairman Neil Woodbridge said Essex Police correctly investigated the "matter fully" and urged "all the communities" in Thurrock to contact officers if they had concerns.
The Ryleys were leaseholders of the pub and the building owner, Admiral Taverns, said in May it planned to reopen the venue under new management.
