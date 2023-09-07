Basildon MP calls for defibrillators in all new housing developments
An MP has said putting defibrillators in every new housing development could increase heart attack survival rates.
Tory Stephen Metcalfe said "more than 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests" were at home, yet most defibrillators are in non-residential areas.
The South Basildon and East Thurrock MP presented a bill to the House of Commons calling for the initiative.
He said: "The cost of a defib is small in relation to the entire budget of a housing project, just over £1,000."
Mr Metcalfe's proposed legislation would mandate the inclusion of automated external defibrillators in every development with more than 10 houses.
The developer would also be expected provide a decade's-worth of maintenance funding "all for around an additional cost of £2,500", he told Parliament.
He said this was "a small price to pay for immediate access to a life-saving defibrillator".
He acknowledged that "very positive steps that have been taken to provide defibrillators in every school, and on our High Streets".
Mr Metcalfe said: "In the UK, according to the Resuscitation Council, more than 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the home.
"However, when I looked at the defib finder online for my constituency and others, it was apparent that defibrillators are predominantly installed in non-residential areas. This is a problem."
The bill was presented via the 10-minute rule motion procedure, which allowed him 10 minutes to outline his proposals.
Rishi Sunak, during Prime Minister's Questions, said Mr Metcalfe was "right to highlight the importance of these lifesaving devices".
"That's why the national planning policy framework already expects planning policies and decisions to promote public safety," he said.
It is listed for second reading on 24 November.
