Pilot warns Little Dunmow build noise could make her unsafe to fly
A Ryanair pilot has warned a proposed housing development could put her passengers at risk, as its construction would negatively affect her sleep.
Up to 72 homes could be built on land north of Barnard Avenue, Little Dunmow, Essex, near Stansted Airport.
Robyn Marshall told Uttlesford District Council's planning committee she bought her "peaceful" home for sleeping during the day.
The application was deferred by the council due to site access issues.
Ms Marshall told the committee she purchased her home as she needed "a peaceful environment away from main roads", while still in easy reach of her workplace.
She feared construction noise would leave her "unrested and therefore, unsafe to fly".
The captain described a recent flight she had piloted to Poland when the aeroplane was struck by lightening.
"You can imagine the confusion such an event might create if I had been tired and not fully aware of what had just happened," she said.
Felsted, Little Dunmow and Flitch Green parish councils all objected to the application, with concerns over local traffic and infrastructure.
The housing estate has been recommended for approval, with conditions.
Residents for Uttlesford councillor Judy Emanuel said: "I'm still not content that we have flattened out these highways issues."
But committee chairman Richard Freeman, also a Residents for Uttlesford councillor, said organising appropriate access for construction traffic was imperative, and that struggling with finding a solution to the issue "is not a reason for refusing planning permission".
Councillors unanimously voted to defer the application in order to consider alternative access to the site.
