Pitsea motorbike crash victim, 19, was 'popular and hardworking'

Marley Villena SuttonEssex Police
Marley Villena Sutton died at the scene in Pitsea

A woman has paid tribute to her "hardworking" 19-year-old son who died when his motorbike crashed in Essex.

Emergency services were called at about 22:40 BST on 28 August to what was believed to be a single-vehicle collision in High Road, Pitsea.

Marley Villena Sutton, from Basildon, died at the scene.

"Marley was a polite, hardworking and extremely popular young man, who has been taken too soon," said Kelly Sutton.

"Our hearts are broken - and we will miss our handsome boy every day."

Essex Police does not believe any other drivers were involved but appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Owen Ward/BBC
Piles of floral tributes were laid in the days after Mr Sutton's death

