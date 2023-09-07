Unpaid child carer numbers in Essex rise by nearly 50%
The number of children registered as unpaid carers has increased by almost 50% in the space of two years.
Essex County Council said there were 2,482 unpaid carers aged under 18 in 2021-22, but said that had risen to 3,577 as of August 2023.
The local authority said the increase was due to more young carers being identified and assessed.
"Young carers provide invaluable support to their families," a council spokesperson said.
A young carer is typically someone who looks after someone in their family who is ill, disabled or uses drugs or alcohol.
The spokesperson added: "We are committed to enabling them to feel supported, ensuring caring duties are age and gender appropriate and making sure their role is acknowledged and their achievements are celebrated."
The Conservative-run council's Essex Young Carers Service links these children with support organisations including youth clubs.
Council figures also showed 18 of these unpaid carers were not in education or training because of their responsibilities.
The Essex County Council-governed area does not include Southend-on-Sea and Thurrock.
