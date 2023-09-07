Concrete crisis: Gillian Keegan due to visit Essex school
Education secretary Gillian Keegan is due to visit a school in Essex which has been affected by unsafe concrete, the BBC understands.
The county has the highest number of schools in the country with potentially weak concrete known as RAAC.
About 25 schools are closed, partly closed or making alternative arrangements.
Ms Keegan is expected to visit a school in the county later and will then meet with education officials.
The government has named 147 schools which need to partially or fully shut buildings amid safety concerns over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), a lightweight material that was used in construction between the 1950s and the mid 1990s.
On Monday in the House of Commons, a number of Essex MPs drew attention to the extent of the problem in the county and asked for assurances that schools would receive the funding they needed.
The county council had already dealt with several cases of RAAC before the summer, and it is understood that the secretary of state wants to hear about the experience.
Between the 1950s and 1990s the material, known as RAAC was used mostly in flat roofing, but also in floors and walls.
It offered a cheaper alternative to standard concrete.
But its short lifespan means its use in permanent buildings has caused problems.
