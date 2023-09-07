Harlow: Tributes paid to Joyners Field fatal stab victim
The family of a man who was fatally stabbed have said he will "always will be in the hearts of his family and his children".
Max Richardson, 35, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, died at Joyners Field, Harlow, at about 23:00 BST on 21 August.
His family paid tribute to him, saying he was "the life and soul of us all".
Tieran Carmody, 18, of Berecroft, Harlow, has been charged with his murder.
In a tribute to Mr Richardson, his family said: "Words cannot describe the pain we are all feeling right now.
"He will be solely remembered for the person that he was. Funny, caring and always there for his young children."
Mr Carmody is due appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 24 October.
Two other people arrested in connection with Essex Police's investigation - a 57-year-old man and an 18-year-old man - have been released on bail until 1 November.
