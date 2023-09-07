Southend United: Council asked to 'secure future' of football club
The future of Southend United Football Club will be discussed at a council meeting on Thursday evening.
A motion has been put forward asking Southend-on-Sea City Council "to provide whatever reasonable support" is possible to assist the club's sale.
Southend United faces being wound up unless it finds a new owner by 4 October.
The National League docked the club 10 points in August for failing to clear debts to HMRC.
Labour councillor Matt Dent, who put forward the motion, said the 10-point loss "puts the club in a difficult position in spite of a positive start to the season".
In a post on social media, Mr Dent wrote that "it's clear that time is running out" following the most recent court case.
"My motion calls on the council to work to assist the sale of the club, and to reaffirm its support for Southend United as an important community asset which must be preserved for the city," he added.
As well as other councillors seconding his motion, Mr Dent said it had support from the Shrimper's Trust and other supporters groups.
'Valued part of city'
In August, owner Ron Martin said the sale of the club to an unnamed Australian buyer should be finalised in September.
The Shrimpers are working to clear a £275,000 debt owed to HM Revenue & Customs.
Thursday evening's motion calls on the council to "reach out" to other local authorities which have helped to "secure a future for their local football clubs" and learn from their experience, such as Hartlepool and Frome.
It states that the club had been a "valued part of our city for 117 years", with "one of the most passionate and dedicated group of fans" in England.
The council meeting will be streamed on its website.
