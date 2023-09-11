Sudbury: Man arrested on suspicion of kidnap and burglary
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the kidnap of a girl and burglary.
A man entered a house in Hall Rise, Sudbury through the back door at 20:15 BST on Thursday, Suffolk Police said.
He spoke to the girl, who was on her own in the kitchen, before leading her out of the house and lifting her through an open window of the summer house in the back garden, before fleeing the scene.
A 28-year-old man was detained on Sunday.
The force said the girl's family, who were upstairs at the time, quickly found her and she was not physically harmed but the family is being supported by specially trained officers.
It has called for anyone with any information to come forward.
