Stansted: Eight cars vandalised in village street near airport
- Published
Police believe a spree of cars being vandalised may be revenge attacks carried out by people angry about Stansted passengers parking in their village rather that at the airport.
Eight vehicles were targeted in Dunmow Road in Takeley, just south of the airport site in Essex, on 6 September.
Essex Police said they were aware of "ongoing issues" in the area.
They urged residents not to take matters into their own hands, but to report parking issues to the council.
Acting Insp Kevin Mayle said: "We believe that these reports relate to ongoing issues regarding vehicles being parked where they shouldn't be by those going to Stansted Airport.
"Whilst we appreciate that this is incredibly frustrating for those living close to Stansted Airport, we ask the public to report parking issues on the Uttlesford District Council website and not take action yourselves.
"Additionally, we ask that those visiting Stansted Airport use the available parking and do not illegally parking in surrounding roads."
