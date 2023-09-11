Stolen high-value cars including Bentleys found in shipping containers
Bentleys, a Lexus and Land Rovers were among high-value stolen cars found in two shipping containers.
Essex Police said the vehicles were stolen from locations in Essex, Thames Valley and London.
The containers were intercepted on Tuesday and were "ready to be sent overseas", officers said.
Police would not say at which port or ports they were found but said so far this year they had found 60 containers of stolen cars or car parts.
Det Ch Insp Alan Blakesley, said: "We're determined to tackle vehicle theft and target those behind this type of organised crime.
"We'll do all we can to disrupt their activities by using and sharing intelligence with colleagues, partners and other forces and targeting the use of road networks in an effort to make Essex a hostile place to commit vehicle crime."
