Chelmsford murder accused to stand trial over Elise Mason death
A man has denied murdering a woman found dead at a house in Essex.
Mark Donovan, 38, of Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, pleaded not guilty on Friday and was remanded in custody.
Elise Mason, a 37-year-old mother, was found at an address on Rothmans Avenue in Great Baddow in the early hours of 26 April. Ms Mason's mother previously said she was "loved by everybody".
Mr Donavan is due to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on 8 January next year.
