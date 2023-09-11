Hatfield Peverel Library closes over unsafe concrete risk
- Published
A library in Essex has closed because it contains lightweight concrete prone to collapse.
Hatfield Peverel Library shut on Saturday following recent guidance on Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) from the Department for Education.
The county has been disproportionately hit by the recent concrete crisis, with 54 schools affected.
Essex County Council said it would review other libraries.
Mark Durham, the Conservative cabinet member for the arts, heritage and culture, said "mitigations" were already in place in the building, but said the decision was made after a visit by the council's property team last week.
He said: "Based on existing survey data, there is nothing to indicate that Raac is present in any of our other 73 libraries.
"However, we are currently undertaking a review of all our properties and will act accordingly if any mitigation is required."
The library would reopen as soon as possible, said Mr Durham.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830