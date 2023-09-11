Greater Anglia checking 134 rail stations for unsafe concrete
A rail operator said it was inspecting all 134 stations it owned for any unsafe lightweight concrete.
Greater Anglia said it did not expect to find Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in its buildings but would carry out the review as a precaution.
A section of Colchester Railway Station car park was closed off after a small piece of concrete fell off, it said.
Schools in Essex have been worst affected by the recent concrete crisis.
"Because of things going on elsewhere we are undergoing checks of all our stations just to make sure," said Jonathan Denby, Greater Anglia's head of corporate affairs, speaking to BBC Essex.
"We don't think, from the inspections we've already had, that Raac is an issue [at Colchester], but we are going to have a wider check as well."
Mr Denby said a member of staff reported that a "very, very small" piece of concrete had fallen from a section of the two-storey car park at Colchester.
The single-storey sections of the car park were still usable, he added.
Greater Anglia operates the majority of the rail network in the east of England.
