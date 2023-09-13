Plan to restrict dogs at Chelmsford country park approved
Dogs off leads are to be banned from some sections of a country estate in Essex under plans voted through by councillors.
The Liberal Democrat cabinet at Chelmsford City Council approved a new public space protection order (PSPO) at Hylands Park in the city.
However, the Conservative opposition said it "criminalises dog walkers" and it would contest the decision.
Dog walkers seen breaching the order could be fined up to £1,000.
The orders are being increasingly used by councils in England in response to a rise in recorded dog attacks.
Chelmsford council said there were 78 reports of dog-on-human and dog-on-dog attacks in the 12 months ending 1 July - a year-on-year increase of 36%.
"We have to strike a balance between the needs and wants of every different group of park users," said council cabinet member Rose Moore.
"We cannot ignore the worrying trend of increasing reports of dog attacks, both nationally and in Chelmsford, and it would be irresponsible if the city council did not take action to reduce the risk of it happening more often."
Under the PSPO, the council said dogs would be allowed off the lead at all hours across 85% of the park's 574 acres.
Dogs would be permitted off the lead in certain areas only before 09:00 and in some sections, such as the adventure playground, dogs would be banned at all times.
The Conservative opposition pointed out that the majority of the 231 responses to a four-week consultation opposed the PSPO.
"We would be criminalising dog walkers if they are caught by the system which we believe is the wrong thing to do," said leader of the opposition Roy Whitehead.
The cabinet approved the plan on Tuesday, but Mr Whitehead said the Tory group had already called it in to be debated at a future overview and scrutiny committee.
