Firefighters rescue dog Wallace trapped in Coggeshall river mud
- Published
Firefighters have rescued a five-year-old Irish wolfhound who was stuck in thick mud in Essex.
The dog, called Wallace, got into difficulty in the River Blackwater in Coggeshall at about 12:40 BST.
His owner was advised not to enter the water by the 999 call handler and two crews arrived and rescued him by 13:20.
Harlow fire station crew manager Lee Hempenstall said crews did a "great job" and reminded owners also not to enter the water in similar situations.
