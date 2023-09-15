Firefighters rescue dog Wallace trapped in Coggeshall river mud

Firefighters who rescued an Irish wolfhound dogEssex County Fire & Rescue Service
The firefighters quickly rescued Wallace for his owner Judy at the river in Coggeshall, near Braintree

Firefighters have rescued a five-year-old Irish wolfhound who was stuck in thick mud in Essex.

The dog, called Wallace, got into difficulty in the River Blackwater in Coggeshall at about 12:40 BST.

His owner was advised not to enter the water by the 999 call handler and two crews arrived and rescued him by 13:20.

Harlow fire station crew manager Lee Hempenstall said crews did a "great job" and reminded owners also not to enter the water in similar situations.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.