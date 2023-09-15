Maldon care home with pest problem placed in special measures
A care home that inspectors said was dirty, cluttered and had an ongoing pest control problem has been placed in special measures.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) graded Hailey House in Maldon, Essex, as inadequate.
People's "dignity" was "not always promoted" because all 15 residents had to walk through a communal lounge to access the same bathroom.
However, inspectors also said staff appeared "kind, caring and attentive".
The report said: "The leadership, management and governance arrangements did not provide assurance the service was well led, that people were safe and their care and support needs could be met."
Exposed wires
Hailey House, a 20-bed residential facility for older people, was visited by inspectors across two days in May and the report was published last month.
It was rated as good in 2018, but the CQC said it "received concerns" about the management of risk, medicines and staffing levels.
Hailey House was operating with a temporary manager provided by Essex County Council at the time of the visit.
The CQC said "appropriately-trained staff" were not always available when people needed medicines.
Communal areas were "cluttered, some dirty" and there were "exposed wires on the freezer".
The report added: "There was an ongoing pest control problem, which staff told us made it very difficult to keep the kitchen clean."
However, staff were observed as "kind, caring and attentive" and talked about residents receiving palliative care "with compassion and sensitivity", the CQC said.
A further inspection is expected within the next six months and if the CQC has not noted improvements, it could prevent the home from operating.
Hailey House management declined to comment.
