Safe pass horse riding event aims to tackle near-miss incidents
- Published
Thousands of horse riders are expected to take to the roads in the UK this weekend as part of a safety campaign.
About 180 Pass Wide and Slow (PWAS) rides are being planned to encourage drivers to provide a safe distance.
Stephanie Brown, who is organising a ride in Epping, Essex, said she was told of a local rider who had food thrown at them on the road.
Two horses died and a rider was seriously injured after a crash in nearby Waltham Abbey in January 2022.
"It was a devastating thing to happen in the horse community," Ms Brown told BBC Essex.
"We have also had issues along Sewardstone Road in Epping; people reporting issues where they've had food thrown at them, abuse on the road - some of the driver behaviour has been really bad - a few near misses."'
Several rides are being arranged in Essex, for the annual awareness event, including 40 riders expected at Horndon-on-the-Hill near Basildon on Sunday.
Organiser Alison Treadwell, 50, said: "A lot of drivers are very good and very considerate.
"We are lucky in some areas, but a lot of people have no knowledge or insight on how to pass a horse safely so hopefully we can try to educate people on what is the best way."
Cornell Heiserin, organising the ride between North Stifford and Aveley in Thurrock, said: "Some cars just speed up, blare their music.
"I don't know if they're trying to impress the girls on the ponies, but let me tell you guys, you're not impressing anyone."
The campaign encourages drivers to pass horses at a maximum 10mph speed, providing a two metre gap, which echoes the advice in The Highway Code.
Ms Heiserin, 44, from Purfleet, encouraged other riders to wear body cameras and to report any incidents.
