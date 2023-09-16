Lakeside dispersal order in place after car meet
Police have issued a dispersal order after a car meeting in Essex.
Essex Police said they had received reports of the meet involving 30 to 40 vehicles and spectators around Lakeside, Thurrock on Friday night.
The force said the event had "caused disruption" in the area.
The dispersal area includes the Dartford River Crossing to junction 30 of the M25, to the A126 West Thurrock Way to the A1090 and A1306 and all of West Thurrock.
The order will remain in place until 06:00BST on Sunday.
