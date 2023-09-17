Firefighters tackling lithium battery blaze at Essex warehouse
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a warehouse storing lithium batteries.
Essex Fire and Rescue were called at 01:15 BST to the site at Turing Court, Great Notley.
They found the large warehouse smoke logged and 40 to 50 firefighters were on site overnight.
The presence of lithium batteries made conditions "challenging" and the fire service expects to be on site "for some time", it said.
Incident Commander Howard Midwood said: "Throughout the night we've had somewhere between 40 - 50 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackling the fire inside the building and we've also been using an aerial ladder platform to pour water from above."
"Our firefighters have worked tirelessly throughout the incident and have shown skill and dedication in very challenging conditions. Thanks also to our partners, the Salvation Army and the site staff.
"Because lithium batteries are involved, extinguishing the fire is a longer process than usual. We expect to be at the scene for some time and will work to bring the incident to a close as safely and quickly as we can," he added.
A drone and thermal imaging cameras were used to help pinpoint the fire.
