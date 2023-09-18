Chelmsford woman in court accused of murdering parents
- Published
A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her two parents, whose bodies have yet to be found.
Virginia McCullough, 35, is accused of killing John and Lois McCullough some time between 21 August 2018 and 15 September this year.
She was arrested after reports on Wednesday for the welfare of two people in their 70s.
Ms McCullough, of Pump Hill, in Great Baddow, Essex, was remanded in custody at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.
She appeared in a grey prison-issue tracksuit and had a blonde bob haircut.
Ms McCullough is due to appear for another preliminary hearing at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday.
Essex Police has said it is its "strong belief" the missing parents are no longer alive and said the Crown Prosecution Service agreed with the assessment.
