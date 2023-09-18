Colchester's first soapbox rally attracts thousands
Colchester's High Street was lined with thousands of people for its first soapbox rally on Sunday.
About 300 people took part with 48 karts, according to Sam Good from In Colchester.
He estimated there were 6,000 to 7,000 people on the street watching the spectacle.
The event was organised by Our Colchester Business Improvement District (BID), which represents companies and shops in the city.
ADP Classic Racing was the team with the fastest time, followed by Techniq Trailblazers in second place.
BBC Essex, which was the media partner at the event, came third in its kart, with the "most creative team" prize going to #TeamTavern.
