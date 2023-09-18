Firefighters rescue man who fell from Kelvedon Hall bell tower
Firefighters rescued a man who fell from the roof of a country house while inspecting its bell tower.
He fell in between "two slopes on the roof" of the Grade I listed Kelvedon Hall in Kelvedon Hatch, near Brentwood in Essex, at about 11:20 BST.
Firefighters said a crew used an aerial ladder platform and stretchers to bring him to safety.
The man was left in the care of ambulance staff by 13:30, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.
