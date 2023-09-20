Children's nursery near Harlow damaged by fire
- Published
A fire at a children's nursery started by accident, the fire service said.
Firefighters were called to the Blossoms Nursery, near Harlow, at about 19:20 BST on Monday.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said that on arrival the building was "100% smoke-logged" and there was a fire on both the first and second floors.
The blaze was thought to have been caused by an electrical appliance in the utility room, the service said.
The nursery is at Horseshoe Farm on the B1939 London Road, just off junction seven of the M11 in North Weald Bassett.
Harlow fire station watch manager, Steve Allan, said: "There were multiple trip hazards and items to manoeuvre around inside the building, but our firefighters did a fantastic job of working together to surround and extinguish the fire."
The service added that the blaze was extinguished by 20:45 and an investigation has concluded it was accidental.
In a Facebook post, the nursery said the building was empty at the time and nobody was hurt.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830