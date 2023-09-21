BMX gold medallist Beth Shriever praises "legend" Essex coach
BMX gold medallist Beth Shriever has hailed her former fitness coach as a "legend" and thanked him for his part helping forge her sporting success.
The 24-year-old, from Finchingfield in Essex, has won the junior world championships, gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and became world champion this year in Glasgow.
She started working with strength and conditioning coach Justin Mills, from the University of Essex, in 2017.
"He's a legend," said Shriever.
"Justin started my journey in the gym, taught me about form, why we do certain exercises and had fun doing it.
"I learnt a lot from Justin in the early stages of my career and I'll be forever grateful for that, as it prepared me for the demands of becoming a full-time athlete."
Shriever worked with him until 2019, when she moved to Manchester to work full time with the British Cycling BMX programme.
Mr Mills said she was "fantastic" to work with.
"I am honoured to have played even a small role in Beth's development and am so happy to see all the success she has gone on to achieve," he added.
