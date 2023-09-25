Essex: West Mersea man denies murder of married couple
A man has denied murdering a married couple who were found dead with a powerful painkiller in their systems.
Stephen Baxter, 61, and Carol Baxter, 64, were discovered unresponsive in their seaside home in West Mersea, Essex, on 9 April.
Luke D'Wit, of Churchfields, West Mersea, also pleaded not guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to theft and possessing Class A drug fentanyl.
The 34-year-old is due to stand trial in February.
The Baxters were directors of Cazplash, a firm that produces bathroom accessories, and members of West Mersea Yacht Club.
Mr D'Wit is accused of murdering the couple between 6 April and 10 April this year.
A coroner was told earlier this year that Mrs Baxter died from "combined fentanyl and promethazine toxicity with terminal bronchopneumonia" and Mr Baxter died from "cardiomegaly and alcoholic liver disease with fentanyl intoxication".
Prosecutors say the defendant stole jewellery belonging to Mrs Baxter on or before 6 July and was in possession of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, on 16 July.
Mr D'Wit appeared via video link from prison and his trial was scheduled for about four weeks starting 12 February next year.
He was remanded in custody.