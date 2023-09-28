Coggeshall school hit by concrete crisis installs new buildings

Modular structures being installed at a school in EssexAnna Louise Claydon/BBC
The temporary buildings will be home to 21 classrooms and toilets
By Anna Louise Claydon and Peter Walker
BBC News, in Coggeshall

Contractors have started installing new temporary buildings at one of the schools worst affected by the concrete crisis in Essex.

Honywood School in Coggeshall, near Braintree, was told last month it had to close half of its site including 22 classrooms.

Year 10 and 11 pupils were still being taught from home online.

However, the school says all pupils will return on 19 October once its two blocks of modular classrooms are built.

Anna Louise Claydon/BBC
James Saunders hopes to have all pupils on site together from 19 October

The new building has been branded as Space Village by the state comprehensive, which head teacher James Saunders said was a credit to his staff using "moon shot thinking" to try addressing the recent crisis.

The government published a list of 174 schools and colleges fitted with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), of which 62 were in the areas covered by the three local education authorities of Essex County Council, Southend-on-Sea City Council and Thurrock Council.

Anna Louise Claydon/BBC
Rebecca Cole said students were excited to get inside Space Village

"I didn't want it to feel like we were stuck in something temporary," said Mr Saunders, speaking to BBC Essex.

"I wanted to bring it to life and to create some momentum around it, so we've given it a name, in honour of that idea, of moon shot thinking and making the impossible, possible."

Honywood has already erected a marquee on its field - something Mr Saunders publicly appealed for - and construction company Losberger De Boer is providing the new modular buildings.

The Department for Education had approved and would fund the project, the school said.

Space Village will be made up of 21 classrooms and toilets.

English and drama teacher Rebecca Cole said: "[The students] are just as excited as we are. They will really enjoy having a new area to work in that is up to spec, is shiny and exciting for them."

Anna Louise Claydon/BBC
Losberger De Boer has provided the modular building blocks

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.