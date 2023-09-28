Elsenham railway wire damage causes train delays
Rail services have been delayed after a tree damaged overhead electric wires.
National Rail said the damage in the Elsenham area, Essex, meant trains running between Cambridge and London, via Stansted Airport, had been cancelled, delayed or changed.
All lines had reopened as repairs had been completed but disruption is expected until 09:30 BST, it added.
Greater Anglia said it was working with Network Rail "to restore the full timetable as soon as possible".
