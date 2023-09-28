Colchester car park closing at night over car cruising reports
A city centre car park will be closed overnight during weekends following reports of anti-social behaviour.
People living next to St Mary's car park in Colchester have complained of drivers revving their engines, "screeching" their tyres and shouting after dark.
The site has been open 24/7.
However, city council leader David King said the reports were "unacceptable" and he announced a package of measures being introduced on Friday.
"This is just too much, too concentrated, and has been happening for too long," Mr King told BBC Essex.
Liberal Democrat Mr King said the entrance would be fenced off 22:00-06:00 BST on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, although drivers would still be able to exit during these times.
He promised temporary CCTV, noise sensors and security patrols offering a callout service for residents.
"This is a 100% promise - this is going to get done," he said.
The council said it would also renew its Public Space Protection Order, first introduced in October 2022, which gave police and council officers powers to issue fines and prosecute people who took part in car cruising activities.
Emma Dell, secretary of the St Mary's Residents' Association, said she and neighbours had logged 300 incidents of anti-social behaviour over the past six years, including 24 incidents in the past 39 days.
"How can you be expected to live, function and remember to get up to go to work if you've been woken three times in the night by that level of noise," she said.
"Residents are living on edge."
Insp Jenna Mirrington-French, of Essex Police, said there were 1,000 fewer anti-social behaviour reports in Colchester in the 12 months to August 2023, compared with the previous year.
She said officers could deploy additional patrols and offer drop-in clinics for any concerned residents.
"It is important that residents and businesses in this community continue to report crime and anti-social behaviour incidents so we can respond effectively," added Insp Mirrington-French.
