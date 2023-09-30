Jaywick Sands celebrates new £5.3m covered market
- Published
A new covered market and business centre has opened at a coastal village in Essex.
The £5.3m site in Lotus Way in Jaywick Sands, named Sunspot, contains shop units, a cafe, public toilets, a community garden and space for events.
The project forms part of a larger local council plan to regenerate one of the most deprived areas in England.
Tendring District Council (TDC) said an open day, which was held on Sunday, was the first of "many fun events".
"Equally important is the galvanising effect this will have on the local community," said TDC deputy leader Ivan Henderson (Lab).
The project was designed by architect HAT Projects and funded by central government, Essex County Council and TDC.
The government pledged an extra £1.18m to support the operating costs.
Mr Henderson said nearly all of the new business units already had tenants.
On Thursday, TDC published the latest version of its regeneration plan for Jaywick, which included plans to build more "flood resilient" homes as well as road and drainage improvements.
Government data from 2019 maps Jaywick Sands and the Brooklands estate as the most deprived neighbourhood in England.
