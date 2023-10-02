Basildon theatre cuts short performance after man dies
A theatre cut short a show because of two "serious incidents", including the death of an audience member.
The Towngate Theatre in Essex said staff were trying to remove some "noisy and aggressive people" during a performance of Country Superstars.
Separately, paramedics were called to reports of a man suffering a cardiac arrest and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The theatre apologised for the "highly unusual situation" on Thursday night.
'Conveyed clearly'
In an email to customers, seen by the BBC, a spokesperson said: "Our team were handling a large group of noisy and aggressive people who refused to leave, which caused a disruption and potential health and safety issues.
"Whilst this was happening, in an unrelated incident, a gentleman fell ill and paramedics were called.
"Despite the best efforts of the Towngate team and paramedics, sadly he passed away."
Staff apologised "if the seriousness of the incident wasn't conveyed clearly at the time" and offered their condolences to the man's family.
An East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust spokesperson said it was called at 19:43 BST with reports of a cardiac arrest at the venue in St Martin's Square, Basildon.
The theatre is run by Basildon Council.
