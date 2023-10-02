Race Across the World star wants to see more black swimmers
- Published
One of the breakout stars of BBC One reality series Race Across the World has said he wants to see more people "who look like me" swimming.
Ladi Ajayi appeared with daughter Monique on the third series of the competition show, as they trekked across Canada on a shoestring budget.
The 52-year-old, from Rayleigh in Essex, took part in the Swim Serpentine event in London last month.
Research suggests most black and Asian people in England do not swim.
"I just want more people who look like me doing this," he told BBC Essex.
"There aren't that many people from very diverse communities that actually engage with the sport, even though plenty of people do swim, can swim, but don't necessarily have the opportunity.
"I think not only is it a skill for enjoyment, for sport, but it's also one of those lifesaving things - it's an essential skill."
According to a survey conducted in 2020 by Sport England, 95% of black adults and 80% of black children did not swim.
The same research found 93% of Asian adults and 78% of Asian children did not swim.
Concerns about body modesty and the cost of swimwear were among the reasons highlighted in a report by the Black Swimming Association.
"I want to see more black and brown people and people with disabilities [going swimming]," said Mr Ajayi, who works as a consultant and advocate for physical activity.
"It's alright feeling uncomfortable, but challenge yourself, conquer those fears, and you will be surprised at how much you can do."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830.
Related Topics
- Published2 March 2020