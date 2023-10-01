Colchester United footballer pushed by away supporter after game
A police force is investigating two separate incidents involving a player and a supporter after a League two football match.
Essex Police said a Colchester United player was pushed by a Notts County supporter and a fan was "racially abused" at the club on Saturday.
"We are carrying out inquiries and liaising with both clubs regarding appropriate action", police said.
The club played Notts County, at the JobServe Community Stadium and won 5-4.
The force said while it was dealing with the player incident, a fan reported to security that "they had been racially abused".
It asked anyone with any information to come forward.
PC Niki Howard, who was at the game, said on X there were "disappointing scenes at the away coaches with supporters from both teams forgetting how to behave".
The club has been approached for comment.
