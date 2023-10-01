Priti Patel blames colleagues for poll rating struggle
The former Home Secretary Priti Patel said "disappointing behaviour" by some of her Westminster colleagues was responsible for her party struggling in the opinion polls.
The Conservative MP for Witham, Essex, told Politics East that the party could still win the next election provided it projected a positive message.
The party's four-day conference has begun in Manchester.
Opinion polls suggest that it is significantly behind Labour.
Ms Patel blamed "the shenanigans of the last year" for the party's poor approval rating.
"I think the country has looked at our party in Government over the last 12 months and seen some pretty disappointing behaviour," she said.
"We've had two prime ministers that were ejected from office and that is hard for the public to actually conceptualise and think 'what on earth is going on with those MPs in Westminster'."
Her message to colleagues was: "Now is the time to knuckle down, we need to demonstrate again and again that the public and the country is better off with the Conservatives and we can deliver for them and give them hope and something to look forward to as well."
On the fringes of the conference she is expected to argue for tax cuts and a tougher stance on tackling illegal migration, although she is opposed to the use of Wethersfield airbase, close to her constituency, as a holding centre for those who arrive on small boats.
In response, Norfolk Labour councillor, Emma Corlett, said in rural areas there was still a major problem with inequality.
"People want good local services, they want to be able to access a GP, they want affordable housing and they want to be able to get around and have better connectivity."
Lucy Nethsingha, Liberal Democrat lead on Cambridgeshire County Council, said much of "today's problems are due to Tory mismanagement".
