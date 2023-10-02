Five men arrested after Rayleigh pub garden brawl
Five men have been arrested after a fight in a pub garden.
Essex Police said officers were called to the Travellers Joy pub in Rayleigh at about 22:20 BST on Saturday after a brawl between two men.
They said they believed three other men arrived and became involved, which left one person with "significant" head injuries.
The men arrested were held on suspicion of a variety of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent.
Two other people also suffered head injuries in the incident, which officers said led them to also make arrests on suspicion of actual bodily harm and affray.
Anyone with information or footage of the fight has been asked to contact the police.
